THE PHILIPPINE government is working with the Hague Academy of International Law to train Filipino lawyers in public international law, and to possibly gear up for another legal dispute with China over the South China Sea, according to the country’s top lawyer.

“We invited the Hague Academy of international law to come here to Manila in November specially for the purpose of training our solicitors in public international law, such as state vs state arbitration and possibly in preparation for the West Philippine Sea dispute,” Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra told a Senate finance committee hearing on Wednesday.

He said the visit would save the government from spending to send Filipino lawyers to get training abroad.

“The institution of training is something that we will do every year,” Mr. Guevarra said. “This is one of the areas that we will need some assistance from Congress.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez