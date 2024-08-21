By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

CHINA has urged the Philippines and the United States to stop “inflammatory remarks” that would only raise tensions in the South China Sea, after trading blame with Manila for a collision involving their coast guard vessels on Aug. 19.

“If they genuinely care about peace and stability in the South China Sea, why do they persist in sowing discord and fueling tensions?” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a statement late Tuesday.

Manila and Washington should both show restraint in “activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability,” it said, citing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

The US earlier condemned what it called “reckless maneuvers” by the Chinese Coast Guard when it collided with two Philippine vessels at Sabina Shoal.

BRP Cape Engaño was sailing 23 nautical miles southeast of Sabina Shoal at 3:24 a.m. on Monday when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel performed “aggressive maneuvers,” the Philippine military said.

The second incident occurred at 3:40 a.m. when BRP Bagacay was “rammed twice” on its port and starboard sides by another Chinese Coast Guard vessel, sustaining a minor structural damage.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza and Kanishka Gangopadhyay, the US Embassy spokesperson in Manila, did not immediately reply to separate WhatsApp and Viber messages seeking comment.

In a statement on Aug. 19, principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel reaffirmed Washington’s Mutual Defense Treaty with Manila, which extends to armed attacks on the Philippine armed forces, coast guard vessels or aircraft in the waterway.

“The US and certain countries are not parties to the South China Sea issue and have no right to interfere in maritime matters between China and the Philippines,” the Chinese Embassy said.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis N. Tolentino on Wednesday urged the National Security Council (NSC) to demand compensation from China over the two damaged coast guard patrol vessels allegedly rammed by Chinese ships.

“The convening of the NSC will allow the country to formulate a more focused response,” he said in a statement. “We can get the opinion of the coast guard, Philippine Navy and DFA.”

“This [incident involves] one of the highest forms of aggravated maritime intentional allision and collision,” he added.

The Philippines should file for damages with the United Nations and hold the owner of the ship accountable for the ramming incident, the senator said, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He said he would bring up the incident with the Office of the Solicitor General and Department of Justice (DoJ).

Manila’s National Maritime Council on Tuesday urged Beijing to stop its aggressive actions and to follow international law. China has challenged Manila’s account and said the Philippine Coast Guard had acted in an “unprofessional and dangerous” manner.

Philippine lawmakers have passed a bill that seeks to boost the Philippines’ claim in the South China Sea by marking the boundaries of its maritime domain.

It seeks to outline the country’s territorial and sovereign boundaries as it tries to enforce a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling favoring its claim over contested waters in the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Portions of the waterway, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes yearly, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks.

A United Nations-backed tribunal in 2016 voided China’s claim over the waterway for being illegal. Beijing has ignored the ruling.

“China must show its sincerity in negotiating with the Philippines,” Mr. Tolentino said. “We just concluded the talks on Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), and this happened.”

The Philippines and China last month reached a provisional agreement on resupply missions to the shoal, where the Philippines grounded a World War II- era ship in 1999 to bolster its sea claim.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro has said the understanding with China did not compromise the country’s South China Sea position and that the arrangement could be reviewed if needed.