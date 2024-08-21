A GROUP of mayors in the Philippines on Wednesday said charges against the mayors of Pasig, Marikina and Iloilo are politically motivated, and meant to tarnish their reputation before the 2025 midterm elections.

The Mayors for Good Governance rallied behind Mayors Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” N. Sotto of Pasig City, Marcelino R. Teodoro of Marikina City and Jerry P. Treñas of Iloilo City, who are facing graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The complaints filed against them with the ombudsman are an opportunity for the truth to come out and for their names to be cleared,” the group said in a statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio