THE PHILIPPINES’ top political leaders met at the presidential palace on Monday night to craft a strategy for the 2025 midterm elections.

Present at the meeting were leaders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Nationalist People’s Coalition, Nacionalista Party and National Unity Party.

House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the meeting was the first gathering of leaders from the country’s major political parties, which he said are now united under the so-called Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas (Alliance for a New Philippines).

“The challenges we face require a coalition that is not only strong but also harmonious,” he told the meeting, based on a press release released on Tuesday. “That’s what we are building here.”

He cited the need to prevent internal conflicts and ensure that each party’s interests are protected under the coalition.

The Partido Federal delegation included Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo, Jr., who is the party’s executive vice president; South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo, who is the president; retired General Thompson P. Lantion, who is the secretary general; and party lawyer George S. Briones.

Lakas-CMD stalwarts included Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr.; House of Representatives Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, the party’s executive vice president; Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose S. Aquino II, the secretary general; and Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David C. Suarez, the treasurer.

Representing the Nacionalista Party were Senator Mark A. Villar, Iloilo Rep. Ferjenel G. Biron and Misamis Oriental Rep. Yevgeny Vincente B. Emano.

The Nationalist People’s Coalition was represented by its chairman, former Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, along with its secretary general, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office head Mark Llandro Mendoza.

Participants from the National Unity Party were Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Jr, the party’s president, and Bataan Rep. Albert S. Garcia.

“As we move forward, we will continue to strengthen our coalition, refine our strategies and ensure that our vision for a new Philippines is realized in every corner of the nation,” Mr. Romualdez said.

Mr. Marcos’ party has forged alliances with each of the parties in recent months, amid rising tensions with the family of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, who resigned from his Cabinet as Education secretary in June.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio has criticized the Philippine government for its alleged lack of action in the face of health, security and infrastructure issues, as well as foreign interference.

Congressmen in October stripped the Vice-President of her confidential and intelligence funds under the 2024 national budget amid alleged fund misuse. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza