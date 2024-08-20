THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac after lawmakers rejected allegations of his participation in employment scams overseas.

At the confirmation hearing, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel moved to disregard the allegations against Mr. Cacdac. In May, the commission deferred his appointment as Migrant Workers chief for lack of time.

“His vast understanding of labor and migration policies, coupled with his passion for serving our countrymen here and abroad, is truly worthy of admiration by everyone in the service,” Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares said in her co-sponsorship speech before moving for his appointment’s confirmation. — John Victor D. Ordoñez