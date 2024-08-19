By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE LABOR department has issued its pay guide for the two national holidays this month.

In an advisory, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said laborers working on Ninoy Aquino Day on Aug. 23 (Friday), which is a nonworking holiday, would get an additional 30% on top of their basic salary.

“For work done during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work,” according to the advisory.

If the employee’s work exceeds eight hours, the employer must pay them an additional 30% of the hourly rate.

“For work done during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work,” it added.

For work over eight hours during the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay them an additional 30% of the hourly rate.

“If the employee does not work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day,” it added.

Ninoy Aquino Day was originally set for Aug. 21 (Wednesday), but President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. moved it to Aug. 23 under Proclamation No. 665.

The holiday commemorates former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Simeon Aquino, Jr., who was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1983.

Meanwhile, in an earlier advisory, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said National Heroes Day on Aug. 26 (Monday) is a regular holiday.

Employees who do not work that day will still receive their 100% pay “provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.”

“For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200% of the employee’s wage for that day for the first eight hours,” it said.

For excess work, the employer must pay an additional 30% of the hourly rate that day.

“For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage of 200%,” it said.

If an employee works more than eight hours on a regular holiday that is also their rest day, the employer must pay them an extra 30% of their hourly rate for those hours.

Mr. Laguesma this month said there are too many holidays in the Philippines, affecting its productivity and global competitiveness.

This, after Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero said the upper chamber would limit approving bills about holidays.

Worker groups slammed the comment, saying holidays provide much-needed rest for workers.