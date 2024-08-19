THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) seized 5,385 illicit vape products worth P7 million at a festival.

The BIR’s Illicit Trade Task Force found that the vape products for sale did not have the required internal revenue stamps.

In a statement, BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. warned celebrities, influencers and endorsers to not involve themselves with companies selling illegal vape products.

“By doing so, you are complicit in helping these illicit vape traders sell illegal products,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz