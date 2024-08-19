COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a village chairman and his wife in an ambush late Sunday in Barangay Bulibod in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, causing panic among villagers as bursts of automatic gunfire reverberated through the air.

The victims died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds, Brigadier General Prexy D. Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday, citing a report from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station. — John Felix M. Unson