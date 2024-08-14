PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed a bill approving the franchise application of Leyte II Electric Cooperative (LEYECO II).

Republic Act No. 12017, signed on Aug. 9, allows LEYECO II to build, install and operate “in the public interest and for commercial purposes” a power distribution system for customers in Tacloban City and the municipalities of Babatngon and Palo.

In a statement, the presidential palace said LEYECO II was recognized by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) as one of the most outstanding electric cooperatives in the country in 2022.

The cooperative was one of the power groups offering the lowest power rates in the region, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza