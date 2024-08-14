THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed tax evasion charges against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo for failing to pay taxes for the transfer of shares.

Charges were also filed against people to whom the stocks were transferred.

The charges covered the transfer of shares in Baofu Land Development, Inc. from the mayor, Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BIR noted that upon investigation, it discovered that capital gains tax and documentary stamp tax had not been paid for the transactions.

Ms. Guo’s citizenship and wealth have been scrutinized amid her alleged connections to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators in her town. She has denied all the charges.

The BIR was still waiting for specific documents while auditing the mayor’s business operations, it said.

“Due process will be given to Guo. However, if she fails to pay her tax deficiencies, the BIR will proceed to file another criminal case for tax evasion,” the BIR said.

Stephen David, one of Ms. Guo’s lawyers, said it had yet to receive a copy of the subpoena. On Monday, the ombudsman dismissed the mayor for grave misconduct. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz