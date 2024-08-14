THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has agreed to shoulder the professional fees of doctors treating patients covered by the medical assistance for indigent patients program, House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Wednesday.

“All medical practitioners will be covered by the government under the auspices of the PCSO,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Romualdez met with PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles and Philippine Medical Association President Hector Santos, Jr. and discussed the use of state charity agency funds to pay doctors’ fees.

Mr. Robles and Mr. Santos had responded to the request of Speaker Romualdez, who acted on the President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s order to explore ways to improve healthcare delivery for Filipinos.

The agency was still ironing out the policy rules that will take effect in October, according to Mr. Robles. — K.C.L. Basilio