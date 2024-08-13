THE PHILIPPINE Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) on Tuesday warned against the passage of a bill that seeks to drive private sector and community investment in broadband infrastructure.

In a 17-page letter to Senate President Alan Peter S. Cayetano, who heads the science and technology committee, PCTO said the measure poses risks to national security and imposes excessive penalties.

“The proposed bill allows entities, whether local or foreign, to be allocated spectrum without legislative franchises and certificates of public convenience and necessity,” the group said.

The deregulation and spectrum allocation could lead to an uncontrolled allocation of the radio frequency spectrum and create an uneven playing field, PCTO said.

“The proposed measure under Section 17 of the bill of having a common underground facility poses a great risk of sabotage and raises serious security concerns for all,” it added.

Mr. Cayetano’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. — Ashley Erika O. Jose