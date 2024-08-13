SEVERAL United Nations (UN) bodies in the Philippines and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) sought the passage of a bill against teen pregnancies to protect young people.

“Adolescent pregnancy can result in significant health risks, including increased rates of preventable maternal and infant deaths, as well as the dangerous practice of unsafe abortions,” United Nations Population Fund Philippine Country Representative Leila Saiji Joudane said in a statement.

She said a comprehensive framework to address teen pregnancy and protect the sexual and reproductive health and rights of Filipino youth will empower them to make informed choices.

The House of Representatives has approved a bill on teen pregnancy, while a counterpart measure is pending in the Senate. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana