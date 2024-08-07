THE SENATE on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill that seeks to set up sea lanes at the Balintang Channel, Celebes and Sulu Seas, among other waterways, to protect Philippine sovereignty over these.

Senate Bill No. 2665 or the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, seeks to establish Philippine archipelagic territories along three axis lines, with the first connecting the Philippine Sea, Balintang Channel and the South China Sea.

The second axis will fall within the Celebes Sea, Sibutu Passage, Sulu Sea, Cuyo East Pass, Mindoro Strait and the South China Sea.

A third axis lies within the Celebes Sea, Basilan Strait, Sulu Sea, Nasubata Channel, Balabac Strait and the South China Sea.

The measure also bars foreign ships or aircraft from conducting war games and other military exercises within these sea lanes. — John Victor D. Ordoñez