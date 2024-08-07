THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) had processed more than five million voter applications as of Aug. 3.

Of the total 2.59 were females and 2.42 million were males, according to data released by Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia to reporters on Tuesday night.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon) had the highest number of new voters at 833,812, followed by the National Capital Region with 669,372 voters.

This brought the total registered Filipino voters to almost 66 million.

Meanwhile, Comelec said 5.27 million voters had been deactivated, mostly due to failure to vote in two succeeding elections. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana