THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said it had tapped Alpha & Omega General Contractor and Development Corp. and Eight J’s Construction to develop the P400-million Marikina City Innovation Center.

In a statement, the agency said it had completed the three phases of the facility, which seeks to promote entrepreneurship in Marikina.

The construction of the multi-purpose building started in 2022. DPWH said phases four to seven are now under the design stage.

The five-story innovation center, also called the National Cottage Industries Development Authority Incubator Facility, has a floor area of 6,500 square meters.

The project is expected to be completed next year. Once finished, the building will have designated spaces for one-stop shop areas, showrooms, restaurants, conference and laboratory rooms, it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose