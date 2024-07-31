FILIPINOS should help state efforts to apprehend illegal workers in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) by reporting them, a congressman said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers also urged all POGO workers to surrender to authorities after a presidential ban imposed last week.

“The public… may use various social media platforms or report directly to concerned local government units, immigration and law enforcement agents about the presence of underground POGO offices and workers in their respective localities,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio