THE DEATH toll from Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) has reached 39, the local disaster agency said on Wednesday.

Infrastructure and farm damage has exceeded P5 billion, it said in a report.

Agricultural losses hit P1.082 billion in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Cordillera Administrative Region, the agency said.

Infrastructure damage reached P4.09 billion with more than 2,000 houses in 15 regions damaged, it said.

About 5.3 million people from 1.4 million families had been affected, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza