COTABATO CITY — Three women riding separate motorcycles died instantly while five others were hurt in a road accident in Saravia village in Koronadal City late Tuesday.

In a report, the Koronadal City Police Office said the victims were hit by a pick-up truck of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources while they were driving through a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Purok Ilang-ilang in Saravia. — John Feix M. Unson