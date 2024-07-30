THE HOUSE of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading a bill that seeks to legalize medical cannabis.

In a 177-9-9 vote, congressmen agreed to amend the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 by allowing the use of medical marijuana for treatment of patients with cancer, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder, among other ailments.

House Bill No. 10439 will create a medical marijuana regulatory body under the Health department. It will monitor the importation, cultivation, manufacture, storage, distribution, prescription, dispensation and sale of medical cannabis by authorized hospitals, clinics, drugstores accredited dispensaries.

The chamber also approved in a 200-1-0 vote House Bill No. 10424, which will regulate motorcycle taxis for public transportation.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will regulate the operations of motorcycle taxis in areas not covered by digital platforms providing the service, according to the bill. It also allows local governments to create transport route plans for motorcycle taxis. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio