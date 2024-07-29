By Chloe Mari A. Hufana

THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) hauled 90 truckloads of garbage after Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon brought nonstop rains that flooded the capital region last week.

A five-day clean-up drive collected almost 388 tons of trash, according to a tally sent by the agency’s Environmental Management Division on Monday.

The MMDA collected garbage in 4,756 trash bags on July 28 alone in 22 areas across the capital region. This equals 23 truckloads or about 100 tons of garbage.

It collected 3,347 trash bags from Marikina City, the most out of all the 22 areas it cleaned. On July 28 alone, 667 bags or more than three truckloads were collected in the city.

The city was one of the worst-hit typhoon areas after the Marikina River hit the third alarm on July 24 when it reached as high as 20 meters.

The MMDA collected 3,000 bags in San Juan City on July 28 alone, equaling 15 truckloads. In total, the agency collected 3,080 bags in the city.

It hauled 1,064 trash bags in Parañaque City during its five-day drive.

On July 27, it collected 4,689 bags across Metro Manila equivalent to 23 truckloads weighing 99.31 tons. On July 26, it gathered 4,447 bags weighing 94.15 tons or 22 truckloads.

On July 25, it collected 3,398 bags in all 22 areas, equivalent to 17 truckloads, weighing about 72 tons, according to the agency. On its first day of clean-up on July 24, it collected 1,026 bags, or five truckloads, weighing almost 22 tons.

After Carina, the local weather bureau said another low-pressure area had been spotted 635 kilometers off the northern province of Cagayan, which might bring scattered rains due to its interaction with the southwest monsoon.

It said the low-pressure area had a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Metro Manila was placed under a state of calamity last week due to severe flooding.

Urban planning experts have criticized the government’s “ineffective” flood control projects, saying preparedness could lessen the need for post-disaster relief.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero has urged the MMDA and Department of Public Works and Highways to work with local governments in coming up with medium and long-term solutions.