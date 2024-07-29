COTABATO CITY — A woman died instantly while another was badly hurt when lightning struck a roadside waiting shed in Kayaga village in Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday.

The victim and her injured companion were riding a motorcycle together from Carmen town in Cotabato province on their way to Tacurong City, but had to stop by the waiting shed due to heavy rains.

Village officials and Lieutenant Ernesto M. Rivera, Jr. of the Pandag municipal police separately told reporters on Monday that the victim died on the spot, while her female companion was badly hurt. — John Felix M. Unson