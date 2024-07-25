THE BUREAU of the Treasury (BTr) on Thursday said it would file an insurance claim under the National Indemnity Insurance Program to support public schools affected by Super Typhoon Carina.

The cost of the damage in 45 public schools in eight regions had reached at least P308.5 million it said in a statement.

The BTr is working with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for the insurance claim. Once a payout is confirmed, the DepEd may use the funds to rehabilitate the schools, the Treasury bureau said.

The national insurance program provides cover for government assets against fire, lightning, typhoons, floods, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It started on Jan. 1 and is insured by the GSIS. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz