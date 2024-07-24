BOSSJOB, an online recruitment platform, has joined NVIDIA Inception so it can use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve its job-matching services.

Bossjob aims to develop an in-house recommendation model using Machine Learning tools through the program.

“In the era of machine learning and large language models, Bossjob is privileged to build its own model on the shoulders of NVIDIA, constructing a new-generation talent-matching engine,” Bossjob co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Quak Kiat How said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bossjob said it is developing a custom machine learning framework that provides immediate AI-driven job recommendations, ensuring faster and more accurate job matches.

The partnership is expected to deliver more efficient job-matching services by creating Bossjob’s own recommendation model using NVIDIA’s H100 servers. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana