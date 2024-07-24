SENATOR Robin Ferdinand C. Padilla has been named president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), replacing Palawan Rep. Jose C. Alvarez.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it expects the senator to drive reforms in Congress. “We are confident that under Senator Padilla’s leadership, the party is in good hands and will continue to be a major force for reform and development in the country.”

Mr. Padilla would continue to consolidate the party membership and prepare for the 2025 midterm elections, it added.

The senator is an ally of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is the party chairman. — John Victor D. Ordoñez