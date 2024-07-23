A TOTAL of P9.5 billion would be allocated for state workers’ medical allowances next year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said the amount was earmarked under the miscellaneous personnel benefits under the P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025.

“Healthcare is a top priority of this administration,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in mixed English and Filipino. “By giving medical allowances to the public, we can help them ease their medical expenses.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz