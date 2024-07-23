SENATE President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Tuesday said he supports a proposal to suspend the government’s jeepney modernization program, citing the need for a review to avoid jeopardizing the livelihood of jeepney drivers and operators.

“Can our operators pay for these expensive modern jeeps?” he told a hearing in mixed English and Filipino. He said the plan was not well-thought of and the transport sector was not consulted.

“Majority of the Senate supports the suspension of this modernization program so that… we can quickly pass a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate and calling on the President to suspend this.”

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III told senators the cheapest modern jeepney costs about P2.6 million, which the Senate president said is too expensive.

The deadline for jeepneys to consolidate into cooperatives lapsed on Dec. 31, but public utility vehicles had been allowed to keep operating until Jan 31 this year. The President later extended the deadline to April 30.

The modernization program started in 2017, aiming to replace traditional jeepneys with units that have at least a Euro-4-compliant engine to cut pollution.

Transport groups have asked the Supreme Court to halt the modernization program for being illegal. — John Victor D. Ordoñez