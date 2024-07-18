THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it seized illegal drugs and counterfeit goods including general merchandise, cigarettes and tobacco worth P41.58 billion in the first half.

The agency recorded 204 apprehensions during the period, it said in a statement on Thursday. It destroyed illegal cigarettes worth P595.2 million and seized agricultural products worth P100 million.

The bureau collected P455.8 billion in the first half, surpassing its P442.621-billion target by 2.98%.

Earlier this week, Customs said it is confident of collecting P20-30 billion more than its P939.69-billion target this year.

Citing its digitalization efforts, the bureau said it had started its electronic phytosanitary certificate exchanges with Indonesia and Thailand as well as the enhanced e-Travel system, integrating Customs declarations and overseas employment certificates.

In April, the BoC said its operations were 96.99% digitalized. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz