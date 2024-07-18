SENATOR Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara has resigned from the Senate before he takes his oath as the country’s Education secretary on Friday.

His resignation took effect on July 18.

In a letter to Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero dated July 16 and sent to reporters by his office via Viber on Thursday, the lawmaker said his experience in passing educated-related bills would help him take on the challenges of his job.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Mr. Angara Education chief on July 2 after Vice-President Sara Duterte-Caprio quit.

“The portfolio that I will be taking on as Education Secretary is riddled with very serious challenges,” Mr. Angara told Mr. Escudero.

“But I am confident that with your support and of the rest of my colleagues at the Senate, these challenges are surmountable.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez