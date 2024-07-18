THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the creation of 178 public attorney positions.

“These additional public attorney positions will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Public Attorney’s Office in delivering legal services to the public, ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of their economic status, has access to justice and representation they deserve,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

Public attorneys represent poor clients in different legal cases, conduct research, prepare legal documents and appear in trials and hearings. They also engage in inquests, jail visitation and village-level programs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz