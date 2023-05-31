THE HOUSE ethics panel is seeking another 60-day suspension for Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. for his continued refusal to appear physically in Congress.

“After the conduct of hearings and the consideration of the position of Rep. A. Teves, Jr. as presented in his letters to the committee, the committee found that the unauthorized absences of Rep. A. Teves, Jr. aggravated by his act of seeking political asylum in Timor-Leste, resulted in his failure to perform his duties as a House member,” House Ethics Committee Chairman and COOP-NATCCO Party-list Rep. Felimon M. Espares said in the committee report.

The committee also recommended the removal of all of Mr. Teves’ committee memberships.

He is the vice-chair of the games and amusements panel and is a member of the legislative franchises and nuclear energy committees.

According to the report, Mr. Teves violated Section 7, Rule II for not fulfilling his duties as congressman.

He also violated Rule 20 or the Code of Conduct, particularly Section 142 (a) and (b), which states that “a member shall act at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House,” and that “a member shall adhere to the spirit and the letter of the Rules of the House and to the rules of the committees.”

“His actions and all its consequences have compromised the integrity of the House of Representatives and constitute disorderly behavior warranting disciplinary action,” Mr. Espares said.

The House ethics panel did not allow Mr. Teves to appear virtually during the committee hearing.

The report was up for certification by the House of Representatives.

Mr. Teves was suspended after his travel authority expired on March 9. The initial 60-day suspension expired on May 22.

The whereabouts of Mr. Teves, who has been linked to the murder of a Negros Oriental governor, is unknown. He has cited threats against his family and himself as the reason for his refusal to appear onsite in Congress. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz