TWO senators have filed a bill that seeks to allow Filipinos with dual citizenship to teach in state universities without having to give up their foreign passports.

Senate Bill No. 2733, which Senators Sherwin T. Gatchalian and Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva filed on Wednesday, will amend the Citizenship Retention and Re-acquisition Act of 2003.

“To provide transformative education and increase the global competitiveness of our public higher education institutions, the immediate passage of this bill is earnestly sought,” they said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Covered jobs include teaching, research and administrative positions. — John Victor D. Ordoñez