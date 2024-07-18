COTABATO CITY — Police seized P12.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in two anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

Police and Customs agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of cigarettes with Indonesian brands in Sinunuc village and arrested two suspects, Brigadier General Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Thursday.

He also said P5.6 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes were seized in another joint police-Customs operation in Maasin village late Wednesday. — John Felix M. Unson