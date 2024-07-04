THE PHILIPPINES and Thailand have agreed to expand investment, tourism and food security ties ahead of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s state visit to Manila this year, according to their top envoys.

“The Thai private sector has played a constructive part in the socioeconomic development of the Philippines, and they are interested in expanding their investment here,” Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told a news briefing in Makati City on Thursday.

“I have asked Secretary (Enrique A.) Manalo and the Philippine government for their continued support for Thai investors,” he added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez