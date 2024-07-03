THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said the construction work for the new Senate building in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City has been delayed by 852 days due to rising costs.

The delays were due to “variation orders” in relation to the building, Public Works project director Soledad R. Florencio told a Senate committee on accounts hearing.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero earlier suspended construction work due to “escalating costs,” citing the need to review expenses and management practices.

The Senate would not be transferring to the Taguig building by September or anytime next year after the project cost rose to P23 billion from P8.9 billion, he said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez