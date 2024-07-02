THE PHILIPPINE Business for Education (PBEd) has partnered with information and communications technology distributor VST ECS to provide tools and free skill training to the youth.

VST ECS will offer laptops and its facilities to qualified K-12 graduates and college students from Pinagbuhatan Village in Pasig City, PBed said in a statement.

Trainees will also participate in a 10-day call center training by the Leyte Communications Training Center.

PBEd Executive Director Justine B. Raagas said young people should have communication, critical thinking, tech literacy and lifelong learning skills to thrive in any industry. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana