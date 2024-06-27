A BILL that seeks to set up guidelines on government data use has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill (HB) No. 10417 by Party-list Rep. Virgilio S. Lacson seeks to address potential data compromises by defining state policies in data management.

This includes empowering the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to establish standards on data ownership, sharing and access, while also clarifying what government contractors can do with generated data.

“The creation of a National Data Governance Framework Policy is deemed pertinent to standardize and modernize data collection practices [and] improve governance standards,” Mr. Lacson said in the bill’s explanatory note.

The bill clearly defines terms such as contractors and data, and provides that data collected through contractual engagements are owned by the government. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio