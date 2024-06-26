THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) has seized smuggled agricultural products in Kawit, Cavite worth P100 million.

“This initiative was supported by a mission order and a letter of authority to inspect three warehouses suspected of storing illegally imported agricultural products without payment of correct duties and taxes,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the operation, its team discovered about five container loads of illegally imported frozen agricultural goods stored in the unregistered facility, it said.

In a separate statement, the bureau said it also inspected currency declarations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on June 25.

It said it apprehended two Korean nationals with an undeclared 80 million won (P3.4 million). — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson