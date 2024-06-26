THE SENATE committee on women, children and family relations has summoned suspended Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo and her associates after they failed to attend a hearing investigating their ties to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) and alleged Chinese espionage.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Senator and committee Chairman Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros Baraquel moved to subpoena the mayor, whom she suspects is a Chinese national.

The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday issued an immigration lookout bulletin against Ms. Guo and her associates over her alleged link to illegal POGOs in her town, an allegation that she has denied. — John Victor D. Ordoñez