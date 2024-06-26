LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has approved a P120-million loan to the local government of Tuburan to boost its agriculture and infrastructure development.

The funds will be used to buy heavy equipment to speed-up the construction and maintenance of farm-to-market roads and other infrastructure projects, the state lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The equipment will enhance the city’s road network and provide more than 1,500 local farmers and fishers improved access to technology and farm material inputs, while cutting transportation costs for their produce.

Tuburan will buy 10-wheeler dump trucks, 10-wheeler mixer trucks, wheel loaders, a hydraulic crawler excavator and a 10-wheeler self-loading truck. — Aaron Michael C. Sy