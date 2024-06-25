COTABATO CITY — The political party of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) on Monday applied for an accreditation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to participate in the first ever 2025 parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The MNLF’s Bangsamoro Party, most known in the region as the BAPA Party, was registered at the Comelec’s central office as a regional political party more than a year ago and now has more than 200,000 members and supporters across the Bangsamoro region’s six provinces and three cities. — John Felix M. Unson