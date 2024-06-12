COTABATO CITY — The long-stalled allowances of barangay health workers (BHW) in the Bangsamoro region are now being released, midwives and nurses under the regional Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Wednesday.

Radio stations here reported that the ministry, now headed by Bangsamoro Regional Parliament Member Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr., has started releasing the unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of field employees that were stalled for so long due to past management issues.

Released by his office were three months of the delayed P4,000 special monthly incentives totaling P12,000 cash for each of the BHWs employed, beginning with the municipality of Sapa-Sapa, a remote island town in Tawi-Tawi.

The release of these allowances was among the promises of Mr. Sinolinding, an ophthalmologist, upon his appointment by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim as head of the MoH last May 6. — John Felix M. Unson