TAIWAN’S Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Tuesday announced that it is extending its visa-free entry program for Filipinos to July 31, 2025 starting August this year.

In a statement, the ministry’s Bureau of Consular Affairs said the agency decided on the extension, which also gave visa-free entry to citizens from Thailand and Brunei, during an April 12 meeting with other government agencies.

Taiwan launched the visa-free entry program in September 2022 and was originally set to expire by July 31, 2023 but had been extended to the same date this year.

The ministry said the move was to promote the government’s New Southbound Policy, which aims to boost Taiwan’s relations with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Those with diplomatic or service passports, and Filipino vessel or aircraft crew will not be eligible for the visa-free travel program.

“MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) will continue to review and fine-tune visa policies, with a view to strengthening bilateral exchanges and attracting more visitors while ensuring border and public security,” Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez