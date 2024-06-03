By Chloe Mari A. Hufana

THE OMBUDSMAN has slapped a six-month preventive suspension against Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, and two other officials, as it investigates charges over their alleged illegal involvement with a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in the town.

Aside from the mayor, the Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of Bamban’s Business Permit and Licensing Officer and the Municipal Legal Officer.

“They are hereby Preventively Suspended, without pay, during the period of investigation until its termination, but not to exceed six (6) months,” read the nine-page order by Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires.

Last May 24, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed charges of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and gross neglect of duty against the officials.

In a statement issued by the David & Jamilla Law Offices, it said Ms. Guo is innocent of the charges and that she “vehemently denies any involvement” in POGO operations, particularly that of Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated which was raided by authorities last March for alleged illegal operations that included human trafficking.

Her lawyer, Nicole Rose Margaret D. Jamilla, said that the mayor’s act of issuing the business permit to Zun Yuan was based on the process and recommendations of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which regulates POGOs.

“Mayor Guo is the victim here. She is unfairly implicated in issues that are rooted in the regulatory responsibilities of PAGCOR,” said Ms. Jamilla.

Meanwhile, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said Monday they have received information that the mayor allegedly tried to obstruct the ongoing investigation after Zun Yuan was raided.

“Let us not forget, this is a POGO with alleged hacking and surveillance activities. POGO that brought nothing but scams, crime, and human trafficking to the country,” she said in mixed Filipino and English.