By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

AT LEAST seven people in the Philippines have died from heat-related illnesses from Jan. 1 to April 29, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

There have been 77 heat-related illnesses recorded so far, Health Assistant Secretary Albert Francis E. Domingo told BusinessWorld in a Viber message on Thursday.

“The causes of death are still being verified, as deaths may be heat-related illnesses (including heat stroke) or heat-influenced, such as an underlying high risk for heart attack, precipitated by a hot environment that led to elevated blood pressure,” he said.

The state weather bureau said 40 areas in the country might experience “dangerous” heat indexes on Friday.

A heat index of 48°C might be experienced in Pili, Camarines Sur and 46°C in Tacloban City, Leyte and Dagupan City in Pangasinan, it said in a report.

Manila and Quezon City were expected to post a heat index of 43°C and 42°C, respectively, it said. In Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan province, the heat index could hit 45°C.

Temperatures in Bacnotan in La Union, Roxas City in Capiz and Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo province may hit 45°C.

The bureau defines the heat index as “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes to abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

A heat index of 42°C to 51°C is considered dangerous because it increases the risk of heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke.

The DoH has said common symptoms of heat-related illnesses include loss of consciousness, confusion or disorientation and heart attack for heat stroke; fatigue, muscle cramps, dizziness, vomiting and headaches for heat cramps; and fatigue, weakness, headache, nausea for heat exhaustion.

People should stay hydrated, avoid sodas, iced tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks and wear loose and light clothes. They should also limit outdoor activities and protect themselves from the sun by wearing a cap, an umbrella and sunscreen.

Meanwhile, the government said it had given P541 million worth of aid to 10 regions affected by the El Niño weather event.

In a report, the country’s disaster agency said the aid consisted of family food packs, rice, fuel, roofing sheets, generators and hygiene kits for Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Beneficiaries also included the Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The country’s El Niño task force on Tuesday said at least 131 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity, with most areas experiencing drought.