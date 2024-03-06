ALLOWING civilians to own semi-automatic weapons would lead to more cases of terrorism, arms smuggling and political killings, senators said after the Philippine National Police (PNP) revised its rules on gun licenses, allowing ordinary Filipinos to own these.

“The PNP is shooting itself in the foot and compromising law enforcement efficiency and, above all, public safety,” Senator Maria Josefa “Imee” R. Marcos said in a statement.

“When killings occur, penalties for firearm misuse will offer nothing but cold comfort to the families of victims — policemen, soldiers, and civilians included.”

Trade Assistant Director Domina Pia Salazar earlier told United Nations (UN) officials that the Philippines is enforcing a strict gun licensing system, amid expectations of an uptick in gun-related violence as the campaign period for next year’s midterm elections draws near.

The Philippines has grappled with rampant election-related violence through the years, usually between candidates from elite families.

Nineteen people died and 19 others were hurt in the village and youth council elections in October, according to the Commission on Elections.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean S. Fajardo on Monday said her agency had made changes to the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, allowing civilian ownership of semi-automatic rifles.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said limiting gun ownership would ensure the safety of Filipinos, citing the need to revisit the country’s gun laws to ensure safety.

“We should not allow anyone, especially politicians, business persons and their personnel, to own so many guns,” she said in a statement. “We must fix our gun laws, and stop the rise of political killings and warlordism in our country.”

The Philippines ratified the Arms Trade Treaty in March 2022, which seeks to prevent illegal gun trading and regulate conventional firearms trade. It took effect three months later.

Conventional weapons are widely used and designed for military purposes, without being classified as weapons of mass destruction, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime website. These include small and light guns, battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, missiles and missile launchers. – John Victor D. Ordonez