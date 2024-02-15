COTABATO CITY — Peace advocates supporting Malacañang’s effort to sustain peaceful governance in the Bangsamoro region are expecting at least 10,000 participants to Saturday’s general assembly of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) in this city.

Nas D. Dunding, chief of the UBJP Secretariat, said on Thursday that the venue is set on parade grounds of the Cotabato State University.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, who also chairs the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Central Committee, stands as the figurehead of the UBJP which is the pioneering regional political party of the BARMM.

On the agenda of the event are the election of UBJP’s new set of officers and dialogues on how members and party supporters can cooperate in sustaining the gains of the peace deal with the national government.

“Security preparations for this big event are now in place as requested by organizers. Units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, particularly the Cotabato City Police Office, shall secure the venue of the gathering,” regional police director, Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, said. — John Felix M. Unson