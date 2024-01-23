THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said that it is aiming to capitalize on the construction of the P4-billion Lagonglong Port in Misamis Oriental to increase food shipments in Mindanao by 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the port’s construction aligns with the DA’s “push to boost agricultural production, ensure accessibility to affordable food, and achieve food security.”

“Lagonglong Port promises to increase trade capacity in Mindanao, enhance logistical capability in the region, and create new jobs,” the DA said, noting its target to be completed by March, 2025.

Mr. Laurel said he requested the private developer, Amadi MGT Terminals, Inc., to provide the DA space for cold storage, ice stands and silos for agricultural goods at the port to enhance the efficiency of transporting and storing vital goods while maintaining the quality of crops and raw materials.

“We should build more ports like this. This is critical to the modernization of our country. This port, once finished, I believe will reduce feed costs by at least 2.5%, or as much as 5%. It will reduce cost of fertilizers also by 5%, maybe, or as much as 10%, depending on the price,” said the DA chief. — Adrian H. Halili