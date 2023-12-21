COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents, working undercover, seized P47.6 million worth of “shabu” and arrested the man allegedly selling the illegal substance to them at a motel in Zamboanga City on Wednesday night.

Col. Alexander A. Lorenzo, Zamboanga City police director, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect, Alkhominie Ismael Usil, was arrested after yielding seven kilos of shabu during a police entrapment operation inside one of the rooms of Serenity Inn in Barangay Putik.

Mr. Lorenzo said Mr. Lorenzo said Mr. Usil hails from Barangay Lamion in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Zamboanga City Mayor John M. Dalipe went to the motel to personally congratulate police involved in the buy-bust operation, including the Police Regional Office 9 and intelligence agents from the military’s Western Mindanao Command based in Calarian, Zamboanga City. — John Felix M. Unson