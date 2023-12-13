By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES has joined 152 countries in favoring a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, including the unconditional release of all hostages.

The resolution, which was adopted on Dec. 12, is nonbinding but serves as a barometer of global opinion as the war between Israel and the Islamist-Hamas nears its 70th day.

Israel and the United States were among the 10 countries that voted against the resolution, with 23 states abstaining.

“The Philippines believes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering,” Antonio Manuel R. Lagdameo, permanent representative of the Philippines to the UN, said in a speech during the 10th emergency special session of the General Assembly, a copy of which was sent to reporters via WhatsApp.

“This ceasefire is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected civilians.”

He said countries should weigh the impact of any military action on civilians and eliminate collateral damage.

Last week, the US vetoed a similar UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Thirteen of the 15 members voted yes. The United Kingdom abstained.

US Deputy Ambassador and Representative for Special Political Affairs Robert A. Wood earlier said the resolution had failed to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis.

He said the resolution did not acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself and that halting military action would only allow Hamas to continue ruling over Gaza and “plant the seeds for the next war.”

“Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,” he said before voting on the security council resolution.

“While the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire.”

Israel launched waves of airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation after Hamas militants backed by waves of rockets stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza on Tuesday said at least 18,400 people have died in the war. At least four Filipinos died.

In October, the Philippines was one of 45 countries that abstained from a similar UN resolution that called for an immediate “humanitarian truce” in Gaza. The US and Israel also voted no to the resolution, which was drafted by a group of 22 Arab countries.

A month later, the Philippines joined 144 nations in favoring a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem and Syrian Gowan.

“Manila’s vote represents a continuous people-centric approach in the face of critical humanitarian atrocities,” Don McLain Gill, who teaches international relations at De La Salle University in Manila, said in Facebook Messenger chat.

“While Manila condemns any form of terrorism, it equally condemns the loss of lives of innocent civilians.”

At least 362 overseas Filipino Workers from Israel have returned to the Philippines amid the hostilities, Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac told a news briefing on Monday. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said 111 of 137 Filipinos in Gaza have come home.

Last month, Israel and Hamas entered into a four-day truce, with the latter releasing more than 100 captives since then. Israel has freed more than 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Two Filipino caregivers were released as part of the truce, including a 60-year-old who had been held captive for 53 days.

“The Philippines seeks to contribute to a solution that respects the rights and needs of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

“We advocate a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region.”